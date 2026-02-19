“Reeves’s energy bill discount undercut by Miliband’s grid upgrades” – Rachel Reeves’s £150 energy bill cut has been quietly eaten up by the cost of Ed Miliband’s Net Zero grid upgrades, reports the Telegraph.

“Taxpayers may be liable for millions as solar firm heads into administration” – British solar firm Hive Energy is preparing to appoint administrators just months after securing a £60 million taxpayer-backed loan, says Bitget.

“Coal power back in trend as globe tries to keep pace with growing demand for power” – Coal is making a comeback as the world scrambles to meet rising energy demand, writes P. Gosselin on Notrickszone.

“The case against Net Zero – a 14th update” – Net Zero imperils our national security and could result in Britain’s economic devastation, warns Robin Guenier in Cliscep.