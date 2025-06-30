“Top EPA official breaks down why agency needs to get back to basics after Biden years” – In a sit-down with the Daily Caller’s Audrey Streb, the Environmental Protection Agency’s David Fotouhi blasts Biden-era waste and grid-strangling rules, pledging to cut red tape, halt green cash abuse and reboot the agency’s core mission.

“Wind power’s subsidy sham: Grumet’s plea ignores 40 years of unreliability” – In WUWT?, Robert Bradley Jr. exposes the American Clean Power Association’s Jason Grumet’s plea for ongoing wind power subsidies as a decades-long crony capitalist sham.

“Climate oscillations 4: the Length of Day” – In WUWT?, Andy May explains how changes in the Earth’s rotation, measured by the Length of Day, relate to shifts in wind patterns that influence global temperatures.

“Media blame early 2025 heat wave on climate change, but history tells a hotter tale” – On Real Clear Energy, Steve Goreham argues that nature – not humans – is to blame for America’s latest heatwave.

“Raise a glass to the shuttering of Climate.gov” – The closing of Climate.gov isn’t just a budget cut; it’s the vanquishing of one of the most lavishly promoted panic-mongering platforms in government history, says Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“Mollusc deposits affirm Arabian sea levels were 2-3 meters higher 7000-6000 years ago” – Another day, another new study has sea levels 2.5 to 3.2 metres higher than they are at present from 7,000 to 6,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard on the NoTricksZone.

“Agriculture: it’s worse than we thought, again” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit tears into Andrew Hultgren et al’s climate crop study, calling out overblown “worse than we thought” claims and shaky CO 2 science.

“Let’s have a big hand for palm oil” – The fact that in Southeast Asia farmers can choose palm oil has reduced the amount of global deforestation that might have taken place, writes Brian Monteith in Country Squire.

“Another fake Net Zero market that nobody wanted is set to collapse” – Literally nobody asked for bioethanol, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph; it is only produced because of green targets.

“The political footprint of ‘settled science’” – From climate change to Covid, the myth of consensus science has left real-world damage in its wake, writes Laura Hollis on the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Why Britain pays such a crippling price for electricity” – Decades of energy policy failure have left businesses and households picking up the bill, writes Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.

“Scottish Power plots Ovo merger to create Britain’s third-largest energy supplier” – The Spanish owner of Scottish Power has held talks about a merger with Ovo to create Britain’s third-largest energy supplier, reports Sky News.