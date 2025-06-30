Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Top EPA official breaks down why agency needs to get back to basics after Biden years” – In a sit-down with the Daily Caller’s Audrey Streb, the Environmental Protection Agency’s David Fotouhi blasts Biden-era waste and grid-strangling rules, pledging to cut red tape, halt green cash abuse and reboot the agency’s core mission.
“Wind power’s subsidy sham: Grumet’s plea ignores 40 years of unreliability” – In WUWT?, Robert Bradley Jr. exposes the American Clean Power Association’s Jason Grumet’s plea for ongoing wind power subsidies as a decades-long crony capitalist sham.
“Climate oscillations 4: the Length of Day” – In WUWT?, Andy May explains how changes in the Earth’s rotation, measured by the Length of Day, relate to shifts in wind patterns that influence global temperatures.
“Media blame early 2025 heat wave on climate change, but history tells a hotter tale” – On Real Clear Energy, Steve Goreham argues that nature – not humans – is to blame for America’s latest heatwave.
“Raise a glass to the shuttering of Climate.gov” – The closing of Climate.gov isn’t just a budget cut; it’s the vanquishing of one of the most lavishly promoted panic-mongering platforms in government history, says Charles Rotter in WUWT?
“Mollusc deposits affirm Arabian sea levels were 2-3 meters higher 7000-6000 years ago” – Another day, another new study has sea levels 2.5 to 3.2 metres higher than they are at present from 7,000 to 6,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard on the NoTricksZone.
“Agriculture: it’s worse than we thought, again” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit tears into Andrew Hultgren et al’s climate crop study, calling out overblown “worse than we thought” claims and shaky CO2 science.
“Let’s have a big hand for palm oil” – The fact that in Southeast Asia farmers can choose palm oil has reduced the amount of global deforestation that might have taken place, writes Brian Monteith in Country Squire.
“Another fake Net Zero market that nobody wanted is set to collapse” – Literally nobody asked for bioethanol, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph; it is only produced because of green targets.
“The political footprint of ‘settled science’” – From climate change to Covid, the myth of consensus science has left real-world damage in its wake, writes Laura Hollis on the Climate Change Dispatch.
“Why Britain pays such a crippling price for electricity” – Decades of energy policy failure have left businesses and households picking up the bill, writes Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.
“Scottish Power plots Ovo merger to create Britain’s third-largest energy supplier” – The Spanish owner of Scottish Power has held talks about a merger with Ovo to create Britain’s third-largest energy supplier, reports Sky News.
“Safety of German wind turbines heightens after 70-meter rotor blade snaps off” – A 70-metre-long rotor blade of a V150 wind turbine has fallen from a height of 123 meters in Germany, heightening concerns about the safety of wind turbines, reports P. Gosselin on the NoTricksZone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Africa’s renewable leapfrog is a dangerous mirage” – Africa's renewable "leapfrogging" is a dangerous myth that ignores the continent's urgent need for reliable fossil-fuel energy to drive development, warns Dr Tilak Doshi.
Credit to Steve Goreham at Real Clear Energy but the 'science-based news' link is a bit thin on the science. Steve links to other news items which attempt to blame the early heatwave on climate change. It's their pseudoscientific and hand-waving explanations as to the reasons why which should be under scrutiny from journalists:
"As our climate warms, we are likely to experience heat domes more often. “Heat domes are a common weather phenomena that we've seen for a long time, but we are seeing now, with the warming of the climate, that the number of heat domes is probably slightly increasing, but [also] the intensity of them, the heat in itself within them, is increasing,” says Gordon McBean, professor emeritus at Western University.
There are two reasons for that. Greenhouse gases are warming the planet by trapping heat in the atmosphere—which contributes to the areas of high pressure that make up heat domes. Secondly, Arctic regions are warming faster than the areas closer to the equator. This difference is weakening the jet stream that helps influence temperatures we feel on the ground—slowing it down and leading to more lingering, high pressure systems, and high temperatures. “We believe [belief is for religious followers that when the jet stream is weaker, it's more likely to take this roller coaster-like pattern across the planet,” says Gallus. (The changing jet stream is also impacting our winters, setting the stage for severe weather storms and polar vortexes.)"
Gobbledygook. Yes, average surface temperatures throughout all seasons have increased slightly since the 1960s (which climastrologists blame CO2 for causing), so when a high pressure 'heat dome' settles over a region, the maximum temperature recorded inside the dome is going to be slightly higher than it would have been decades ago. But the main cause of the heatwave is meteorological conditions (atmospheric dynamics) and there is NO hard evidence to suggest that generalised warming or accelerated warming of the Arctic (allegedly caused by your car and gas boiler) is altering the northern hemisphere polar or sub tropical jet streams to make heat domes more intense and/or more likely, plenty of accumulating evidence to suggest that the changes are natural and cyclical.