“Unlocking America’s rare earth riches could finally break China’s grip on minerals” – Trillions in strategic minerals lie beneath US soil, but bureaucrats and activists are keeping them off-limits, says Paul Driessen in Climate Change Dispatch.

“White House rejects COP30 Brazil climate fest attendance” – No top White House officials will fly to Brazil for COP30, with Trump putting US energy and jobs first, reports Breitbart.

“Climate hypocrite Harrison Ford demands we change our lifestyles” – Harrison Ford slams Trump’s climate denial as criminal, oblivious to his own private jet hypocrisy, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Miliband’s wind blitz to blanket Britain’s coastline with cables” – Britain’s coastal towns face widespread disruption after the UK’s grid operator unveiled plans to triple offshore wind capacity as part of Ed Miliband’s green building blitz, reports the Telegraph.

“World’s most obnoxious carbon dioxide hysteric decides that there are worse things than carbon dioxide” – Bill Gates, once climate’s biggest alarmist, now says worse things exist than CO 2 – a major about-turn marking climatism’s fading grip, writes Eugyppius on Substack.