“Trump takes victory lap after UN backtracks on climate change predictions” – President Trump has declared vindication after the UN’s top climate panel quietly retreated from its most alarming long-term warming forecast, reports the Daily Caller.

“The death of RCP8.5” – On the latest episode of GWPF In Conversation, Roger Pielke Jr explains how the climate scenario long described as “business as usual” came to be officially deemed “implausible”.

“Ban on slave labour sidelined to meet Red Ed’s Net Zero goals” – The Government has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband’s Net Zero goals, reveals the Mail.

“Ferrari’s biggest gamble ever: the electric Luce” – As Ferrari enters the electric market with its £450,000 Luce, the question is whether a battery-powered Prancing Horse has the same prestige, writes Jessamy Calkin in the Telegraph.

“Wrong, Sky News, human-caused climate change isn’t to blame for the Alaskan megatsunami” – A retreating glacier triggered a megatsunami in Alaska, but claims that human-driven climate change is responsible are nonsense, says Linnea Lueken at ClimateRealism.

“‘Casimir effect’ perpetual energy machine raises $12 million seed capital” – Claiming you have found a loophole in the laws of physics apparently gets you $12 million in seed capital, writes Eric Worrall at Watts Up With That?

“From the polycrisis to a world government” – In an interview on Clintel, Swedish researcher Jacob Nordangård argues that climate alarmism and global crises are being exploited to advance a centralised world government.

“Carbon dioxide is a witch: the madness of crowds” – On the Reef Rebels YouTube channel, Dr Peter Ridd draws on 40 years of research on the Great Barrier Reef to argue that the demonisation of CO 2 is a textbook example of the “madness of crowds”.