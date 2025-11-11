“The Government bribed us to drive electric. Now it’s punishing us for complying” – Successive governments’ pushing of electric cars has been too successful, so now owners are being punished, says Dia Chakravarty in the Telegraph.

“Packham uses Remembrance Sunday to call for ‘war’ on climate change” – Chris Packham has called for world war-style action against the climate crisis on Remembrance Sunday, reports the Telegraph.

“Climate change is coming for some of our favourite vices” – Top grape, coffee and chocolate growing regions in western Europe, South America and West Africa are under threat from climate change, according to the Independent.

“Climate apocalypse is science fiction” – On the Briefings For Britain blog, Dr Craig Walton argues that claims of climate catastrophe are wildly exaggerated.