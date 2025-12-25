“Fuel rationing chaos looms in New York State” – The idea that New York State can significantly reduce emissions by rationing gas and diesel is ridiculous, writes David Wojick in CFACT.

“Climate faithful admit need for fossil fuels” – On the CO 2 Coalition Substack, Vijay Jayaraj argues that recent acknowledgements by the IEA show fossil fuels will remain the backbone of electricity generation.

“Norway strikes oil in North Sea near British waters” – New discoveries have reinforced Norway’s energy prospects while UK production continues to decline, reports the Telegraph.

“BP sells £4 billion stake in Castrol to tackle debt mountain” – BP has offloaded most of its Castrol business as part of efforts to reduce borrowing, says CNBC.