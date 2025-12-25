Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Fuel rationing chaos looms in New York State” – The idea that New York State can significantly reduce emissions by rationing gas and diesel is ridiculous, writes David Wojick in CFACT.
“Climate faithful admit need for fossil fuels” – On the CO2 Coalition Substack, Vijay Jayaraj argues that recent acknowledgements by the IEA show fossil fuels will remain the backbone of electricity generation.
“Norway strikes oil in North Sea near British waters” – New discoveries have reinforced Norway’s energy prospects while UK production continues to decline, reports the Telegraph.
“BP sells £4 billion stake in Castrol to tackle debt mountain” – BP has offloaded most of its Castrol business as part of efforts to reduce borrowing, says CNBC.
“Regarding the peril of Lake Chad” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit challenges the prevailing climate alarm narratives about Lake Chad’s decline.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
