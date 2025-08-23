“How Trump can end Europe’s reign of terror on American oil and gas” – Energy experts tell the Daily Caller that the Trump administration has an opportunity to free US oil and gas companies from EU climate regulations.

“There’s good news for lawyers in a landmark climate ruling. But not for the climate” – In the Washington Post, Bjorn Lomborg argues that the ICJ’s recent climate ruling misreads the science and could end up harming human welfare more than the planet.

“Regime change for Arctic sea ice” – In NetZeroWatch, Dr David Whitehouse says Arctic sea-ice has held steady since 2007, making a mockery of doom-laden climate predictions.

“Mad, bad and dangerous to grow” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson takes aim at the crazy world of biofuels.

“Media touted paper that climate change will make world poorer, but kept silent as flaws are revealed” – A widely cited study predicting climate change would slash GDP by 19% over 24 years has been debunked, yet all we hear is crickets from the mainstream media, says Just the News.

“A takeover of the IPCC” – On Substack, Roger Pielke Jr. warns that the IPCC’s 7th assessment report is shifting its extreme weather chapter from rigorous science to politically driven “extreme event attribution”.

“Ed Miliband shows us how to wreck Net Zero” – The Energy Secretary’s whole environmental strategy is misconceived and he only has himself to blame, writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph.

“Norway makes one of biggest North Sea discoveries in a decade” – Norway’s biggest North Sea oil find in a decade has put fresh heat on Ed Miliband’s move to end oil and gas exploration, reports GB News.