Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“False, Washington Post, heat isn’t making ‘June… the new July’” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts slams WaPo’s “June is the new July” claim, blaming heat hype on urban sprawl and sloppy science, not global warming.
“COP30 CEO: ‘Climate change is our biggest war’” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall brands COP30 a climate charade, with countries burning coal, breaking promises and Brazil clearing a rainforest to host the summit.
“City’s ethical investing obsession branded ‘a huge mistake’” – Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of investment giant Aberdeen, says that fund managers have made “ridiculously extravagant claims” about “saving the world” instead of focusing on profits, according to the Telegraph.
“This is why high-end electric cars are failing” – In Wired, Carlton Reid argues that pricey premium EVs are failing because makers ignore affordable, mass-market models.
“CO2 sustains greenhouse farming revolution” – The happy truth is that CO2 is an irreplaceable plant food that is increasing, writes Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT?
“Climate oscillations 5: SAM” – The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) has a major influence on global climate, reveals Andy May in WUWT?
“Energy realism for the AI generation” – On RealClearEnergy, Kyle Moran argues that Gen Z’s AI-driven future is powered not by ideology but by energy-hungry reality – and if America wants to stay competitive, it must ditch climate dogma and embrace nuclear and natural gas.
“Glyndebourne abandons show after wind turbine fails to keep lights on” – Power cuts forced Glyndebourne to abandon a performance after the opera house’s wind turbine failed to provide back-up in the still summer air, reports the Telegraph.
“Berlin moves to ban autos from inside the city – widespread chaos looms” – On the NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Berlin could soon cap private car use at just 12 trips a year under a radical “car-free city” plan.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“BBC Complaints Director takes six-month sabbatical to learn how to promote ‘climate crisis’” – The BBC's Complaints Director, Colin Tregear, has taken a six-month sabbatical to learn how to promote the ‘climate crisis’ – courtesy of the green grooming course run by the Oxford Climate Journalism Network.