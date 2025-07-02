“COP30 CEO: ‘Climate change is our biggest war’” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall brands COP30 a climate charade, with countries burning coal, breaking promises and Brazil clearing a rainforest to host the summit.

“City’s ethical investing obsession branded ‘a huge mistake’” – Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of investment giant Aberdeen, says that fund managers have made “ridiculously extravagant claims” about “saving the world” instead of focusing on profits, according to the Telegraph.

“This is why high-end electric cars are failing” – In Wired, Carlton Reid argues that pricey premium EVs are failing because makers ignore affordable, mass-market models.

“CO 2 sustains greenhouse farming revolution” – The happy truth is that CO 2 is an irreplaceable plant food that is increasing, writes Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT?

“Climate oscillations 5: SAM” – The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) has a major influence on global climate, reveals Andy May in WUWT?

“Energy realism for the AI generation” – On RealClearEnergy, Kyle Moran argues that Gen Z’s AI-driven future is powered not by ideology but by energy-hungry reality – and if America wants to stay competitive, it must ditch climate dogma and embrace nuclear and natural gas.

“Glyndebourne abandons show after wind turbine fails to keep lights on” – Power cuts forced Glyndebourne to abandon a performance after the opera house’s wind turbine failed to provide back-up in the still summer air, reports the Telegraph.