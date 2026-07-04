“Dale Vince: Ed Miliband has turned Net Zero toxic” – The Labour donor Dale Vince has branded Ed Miliband unsuitable to be Chancellor and called on Andy Burnham to sack the Energy Secretary rather than promote him, according to the Telegraph.

“Revealed: severe setbacks to establishment Net Zero narrative” – If Miliband succeeds in his plan to triple solar and quadruple wind he will only create periods of huge unusable surpluses of electricity with increased risk of blackouts, writers Douglas Brodie in ThinkScotland.

“El Niño is rapidly strengthening, triggering extreme weather chaos” – A super El Niño has officially begun in the tropical Pacific and is now rapidly strengthening, warns the Mail.

“Britain put under eight-day heat health alert from tomorrow” – The UK Health Security Agency has extended a yellow heat health alert running from tomorrow until next Saturday, while Southern Water has announced a hosepipe ban, says the Mail.

“Controversial plan to dim the sun could choke sky with sulphuric acid” – A controversial plan to fight climate change by dimming the sun could choke the sky with clouds of sulphuric acid, scientists have warned, according to the Mail.

“Mark Carney pivots Canada back to oil and gas in Net Zero retreat” – Mark Carney has backed a major new oil pipeline project as the former Net Zero champion pivots back towards oil and gas, reports the Telegraph.