“Burnham to announce plans for new North Sea oil and gas drilling” – Andy Burnham is set to unveil plans for new North Sea oil and gas drilling despite Labour’s 2024 manifesto pledge to issue no new licences, reports BBC News.

“Ed Miliband has become one of Andy Burnham’s biggest problems” – Ed Miliband’s tenure as Energy Secretary has seen domestic oil and gas policy become a self-inflicted disaster, says Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph.

“Near-blackouts after energy chiefs didn’t plan for heatwave” – Grid managers who assumed electricity supply would hold during the recent heatwave were forced to make emergency calls for power from Europe to avert near-blackouts, reveals the Times.

“Households face higher bills as grid project costs soar 500%” – A Net Zero overhaul of Britain’s electricity grid is at risk of becoming “the next HS2” as project budgets spiral by almost 500%, threatening to land households with higher energy bills, writes the Telegraph.

“Aussie renewable energy retailer collapse blamed on President Trump” – An Australian renewable energy retailer has collapsed and its failure is being pinned on President Trump – despite the implausibility of any connection, note Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?