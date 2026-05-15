“Over $1 billion per year spent on Endangered Species Act” – Federal spending on the Endangered Species Act now tops $1 billion a year, and it’s built an entire industry whose beneficiaries and purpose really ought to be looked at much more closely, says David Wojick on CFACT.

“Microsoft pauses its carbon indulgence spending. The usual suspects are upset” – Microsoft accounted for 78.5% of the entire durable carbon removal market – meaning its “pause” has not disrupted a market so much as switched off a corporate subsidy scheme, writes Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?

“Study posits how carbon dioxide cools the upper atmosphere and warms earth below” – Researchers claim to have solved a long-standing atmospheric puzzle by explaining how rising carbon dioxide simultaneously cools the stratosphere and warms Earth’s surface – a finding that raises as many questions as it answers, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?

“Wasted wind threatens to cost Britain £12bn, warns National Grid” – Wasted wind will add up to £12 billion to energy bills unless the National Grid is allowed to build hundreds of miles of new pylon lines, its new chief executive has warned, according to the Telegraph.

“The King’s Speech” – The Government’s legislative programme contains commitments so recklessly misaligned with economic and energy reality that they are more alarming than laughable, writes Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.

“Labour’s recycling zealots impose eight separate bins on households” – Labour councils have imposed “overwhelming” recycling schemes on thousands of households, requiring as many as eight bins, says the Telegraph.

“First farmer protests against fuel prices break out in France” – French farmers have once again taken to their tractors – this time in Lyon – to protest soaring fuel costs that are devastating rural livelihoods, according to Breitbart.