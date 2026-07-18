“The idea that meat is bad for the climate has just been debunked” – New research suggests livestock farming may be far less damaging to the planet than Net Zero puritans have insisted, says Andrew Orlowski in the Telegraph.

“Is wind power partly to blame for near-blackouts?” – Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has revealed that grid operators failed to meet necessary standards during the 34°C heatwave on June 23rd, raising fresh questions about the reliability of wind power, reports the Mail.

“Scandal engulfs Britain’s electricity grid” – The National Energy System Operator, which keeps power flowing across Britain every minute of every day, has become embroiled in controversy, reports the Telegraph.