Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The idea that meat is bad for the climate has just been debunked” – New research suggests livestock farming may be far less damaging to the planet than Net Zero puritans have insisted, says Andrew Orlowski in the Telegraph.
“Is wind power partly to blame for near-blackouts?” – Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has revealed that grid operators failed to meet necessary standards during the 34°C heatwave on June 23rd, raising fresh questions about the reliability of wind power, reports the Mail.
“Scandal engulfs Britain’s electricity grid” – The National Energy System Operator, which keeps power flowing across Britain every minute of every day, has become embroiled in controversy, reports the Telegraph.
“Miliband-backed pipeline ‘risks engulfing town in deadly gas’” – A 125-mile Net Zero pipeline backed by Ed Miliband could put an East Midlands town at risk of suffocating gas leaks, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 53” – In this week’s show, Ellie Hodges sits down with energy analyst and author Richard Lyon as his renewables Subsidy Clock ticks past £227 billion to ask why the cost of renewables keeps rising, what it means for the UK grid and why he believes Britain is heading into an energy trap.
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