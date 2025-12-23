Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wind turbine eagle-kill secrecy may soon end” – A lawsuit seeks to force disclosure of protected bird deaths linked to wind farms, reports David Wojick on CFACT.
“Climate change not proven cause of Arctic warming” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts says NPR, CBS and NBC are crying Arctic ‘climate crisis’ on just 19 years of patchy data.
“Claim: warming could lead to a new ice age” – Historical climate evidence rubbishes claims of catastrophic temperature swings, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.
“The eco-zealots were wrong again” – Assertions of imminent mass extinction are exaggerated and unsupported, says Issues & Insights.
“Taxpayer-backed Net Zero project axed after five months” – A £14 million taxpayer-funded scheme to deploy a fleet of hydrogen-fuelled delivery trucks across the South East has collapsed just five months after it was launched, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Dr Roy Spencer’s backing of UK Met Office temperature record draws furious counter reaction” – A bitter row has broken out following Dr Roy Spencer’s backing of the UK Met Office’s controversial temperature record amid accusations of Met Office bias and poorly sited weather stations. Chris Morrison has the details.