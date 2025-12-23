“Wind turbine eagle-kill secrecy may soon end” – A lawsuit seeks to force disclosure of protected bird deaths linked to wind farms, reports David Wojick on CFACT.

“Climate change not proven cause of Arctic warming” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts says NPR, CBS and NBC are crying Arctic ‘climate crisis’ on just 19 years of patchy data.

“Claim: warming could lead to a new ice age” – Historical climate evidence rubbishes claims of catastrophic temperature swings, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.

“The eco-zealots were wrong again” – Assertions of imminent mass extinction are exaggerated and unsupported, says Issues & Insights.