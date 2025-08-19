“In his first 200 days, Trump has overturned Biden climate agenda at breakneck speed, report shows” – In his first 200 days, Trump has bulldozed through Biden’s climate agenda with 200 energy-friendly actions, according to Just the News.

“Trump EPA issues new guidance for ‘clean’ battery storage, exposing risks activists ignore” – The Trump administration has released the first federal safety guidance for battery energy storage systems, citing recent fires at several green energy facilities, reports the Daily Caller.

“Insane energy policies are set to burn Democrats in New Jersey, New York” – New York’s state Public Service Commission just OK’d big National Grid rate increases that’ll hike many upstate utility bills by $600 a year – fuelling outrage Democrats will soon feel, says the NY Post.

“Green energy wall coming into focus in New York?” – In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton says New York’s green-energy push is hitting a wall as utility bills soar to fund building and vehicle electrification.

“GOP Senators: Scrap the Post Office electric vehicle ‘boondoggle’” – A year after climate change advocates praised a plan to replace thousands of gas-powered mail vehicles with a mostly electric fleet, an effort is underway in Congress to strip billions in federal EV funding, reports Breitbart.

“Reeves threatened with legal action over protection for bats and newts” – Rachel Reeves is under fire from green groups over claims she’s ready to gut environmental protections to fast-track infrastructure, reports the Mail.

“The great unravelling” – On Substack, David Turver warns that the social and economic fabric of the nation is unraveling, and that rational energy policy must be part of the solution.