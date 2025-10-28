Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Real public health threats vs climate hysteria” – The real threats are disease and poverty, not a bit of extra warmth, says Gregory Wrightstone in the Washington Examiner.
“Jobs fear as Petrofac files for administration” – About 2,000 Petrofac employees working in the North Sea face uncertainty over their future after the struggling oil services group filed for administration, reports the Sun.
“Net Zero’s mould referral scandal” – Labour’s ECO4 scheme, meant to shield vulnerable Brits from cold homes, is instead leaving them breathing in mould, says the Rational Forum on Substack.
“Leading journal accused of abandoning science over ‘social justice agenda’” – Nature, which produces several leading science journals, is facing criticism over its position on equality, diversity and inclusion from leading scientists, reports the Telegraph.
“Recent global warming mostly due to natural factors, new study finds” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin highlights research showing recent warming is mostly natural, with CO2 responsible for just a third.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Guardian ramps up efforts to ban all climate dissent” – The Guardian is ramping up its efforts to ban all views that dissent from climate orthodoxy, branding them ‘misinformation’ and calling on Ofcom to act. This is not how real science works, says Chris Morrison.