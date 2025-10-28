“Real public health threats vs climate hysteria” – The real threats are disease and poverty, not a bit of extra warmth, says Gregory Wrightstone in the Washington Examiner.

“Jobs fear as Petrofac files for administration” – About 2,000 Petrofac employees working in the North Sea face uncertainty over their future after the struggling oil services group filed for administration, reports the Sun.

“Net Zero’s mould referral scandal” – Labour’s ECO4 scheme, meant to shield vulnerable Brits from cold homes, is instead leaving them breathing in mould, says the Rational Forum on Substack.

“Leading journal accused of abandoning science over ‘social justice agenda’” – Nature, which produces several leading science journals, is facing criticism over its position on equality, diversity and inclusion from leading scientists, reports the Telegraph.