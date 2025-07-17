“Natural gas is America’s strategic advantage fuelling the AI race” – Policymakers must recognise the critical intersection of energy and AI competitiveness, writes Karen Harbert in WUWT?

“Drivers will pay more for state’s ‘managed decline’ of oil and gas production” – On PRI, Kerry Jackson warns that California’s war on oil is no accident but a state-sanctioned purge.

“White lies, damn lies and California lies” – In WUWT?, Willis Eschenbach slams Gavin Newsom’s energy boasts, arguing California’s “clean energy” claims are built on cherry-picked stats.

“Miliband to unleash new gas plants to back up patchy wind and solar” – Ed Miliband has opened the way for a fleet of new gas-fired power stations to back up Britain’s wind and solar farms, reports the Telegraph.