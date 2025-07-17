Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Natural gas is America’s strategic advantage fuelling the AI race” – Policymakers must recognise the critical intersection of energy and AI competitiveness, writes Karen Harbert in WUWT?
“Drivers will pay more for state’s ‘managed decline’ of oil and gas production” – On PRI, Kerry Jackson warns that California’s war on oil is no accident but a state-sanctioned purge.
“White lies, damn lies and California lies” – In WUWT?, Willis Eschenbach slams Gavin Newsom’s energy boasts, arguing California’s “clean energy” claims are built on cherry-picked stats.
“Miliband to unleash new gas plants to back up patchy wind and solar” – Ed Miliband has opened the way for a fleet of new gas-fired power stations to back up Britain’s wind and solar farms, reports the Telegraph.
“The arts should learn to love fossil fuels” – On Net Zero Watch, Andrew Montford argues that without fossil fuels, the arts would collapse.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“World’s poor in for hard time as Pope Leo backs green agenda and Net Zero” – The world’s poor are in for a hard time as Pope Leo backs Net Zero, says Chris Morrison. Ever the sucker for ‘settled science’, the Pope fails to see that the global elites’ green agenda will trap billions in poverty.