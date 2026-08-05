From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The true cost of green subsidies is much higher than politicians admit” – With green subsidies now accounting for three quarters of the price of electricity, the cost of Net Zero to the public is much higher than politicians are willing to admit, say Professor Gordon Hughes and Dr Lee Moroney.

“In Covid as in climate change: truth will out” – Anthony Fauci has been caught red-handed twisting science during Covid to serve an authoritarian agenda. A similar reckoning is coming for the ‘scientists’ who preach climate catastrophe, says Dr Tilak Doshi.