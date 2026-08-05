Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Britain will soon be Europe’s energy powerhouse” – Britain is on course to become the only major European country with a thriving energy system spanning the full technology spectrum, claims Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, rather optimistically, in the Telegraph.
“Utopian dreams of Net Zero” – The case for fossil fuels as essential to both human progress and climate adaptation is laid out by Tore Andøl in Watts Up With That?
“Don’t worry, matcha lovers, New Scientist’s claims are bunk, your tea isn’t going anywhere” – The New Scientist‘s alarming claims that climate change threatens matcha tea production are contradicted by data showing green tea is faring perfectly well, reports Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.
“Claim: teaching university students decolonial pedagogy will solve the climate crisis” – Academics are claiming that introducing “decolonial pedagogy” into university curricula is the key to resolving the climate crisis. Eric Worrall at Watts Up With That? is not so sure.
“Wildfires: beware of the experts” – On her Right Times Substack, Kathy Gyngell warns that while wildfires are reflexively blamed on climate change every summer, the more alarming threat comes from geo-engineers proposing to dim the sun or dam the Bering Strait.
“Against the cooling hierarchy” – In the Critic, Ted Newson makes the case for air-conditioning.
“London’s 20mph speed limits are crippling black cabs” – The expansion of 20mph speed limits across London is making roads less safe and unfairly targeting black cab drivers and disabled people, according to the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The true cost of green subsidies is much higher than politicians admit” – With green subsidies now accounting for three quarters of the price of electricity, the cost of Net Zero to the public is much higher than politicians are willing to admit, say Professor Gordon Hughes and Dr Lee Moroney.
“In Covid as in climate change: truth will out” – Anthony Fauci has been caught red-handed twisting science during Covid to serve an authoritarian agenda. A similar reckoning is coming for the ‘scientists’ who preach climate catastrophe, says Dr Tilak Doshi.
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