“Climate oscillations 9: Arctic and North Atlantic oscillations” – The AO and NAO are the dominant modes of climate variability in the Northern Hemisphere and neither of them can be reproduced using climate model output, writes Andy May in WUWT?

“New study: the North Atlantic has not been cooperating with the global warming narrative” – There has been a “marked cooling trend” across the North Atlantic in recent decades, reports Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“From Climategate to courtroom – how climate activists tip the scales of justice” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts says Climategate never ended – it just moved to the courtroom, where climate activists are now coaching judges behind closed doors to rig the rules in their favour.

“Storm chasing with Michael Mann: how to stay in the climate spotlight” – Michael Mann’s latest climate paper is full of big claims, dodgy data and just enough alarm to keep climate anxiety trending, says Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“Blue state caves on green energy goal after Trump’s wind crackdown” – New York has pulled the plug on its offshore wind plans, blaming Trump’s permit freeze, reports Daily Caller.

“Trump cancels $4 billion funding for California ‘bullet train to nowhere’” – Donald Trump has pulled $4 billion in federal funding for California’s “high-speed train to nowhere” which has been beset by delays and budget shortfalls, says the Telegraph.

“BP abandons US wind farms as Trump shuns green energy” – BP is selling off its US wind farms amid growing pressure from Donald Trump’s war on green energy, according to the Telegraph.

“Clean Power 2030 projects risk becoming stranded assets” – On NetZeroWatch, Maurice Cousins says Richard Tice is right: no amount of spin can make wind and solar defy the laws of physics or economics.