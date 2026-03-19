“Labour plots crackdown on pheasant shooting” – Labour has proposed restrictions on pheasant shooting alongside plans to cover half a million acres of England with solar panels and wind farms, reports the Telegraph.

“North Sea giant ready to exploit UK’s biggest oil field this year” – Ithaca Energy is set to begin developing Rosebank – the North Sea’s largest undeveloped field, potentially holding 500 million barrels – later this year, says the Telegraph.

“Chicken litter biomass plants may shut when subsidies end” – Five chicken litter biomass plants face the axe next year when their Renewables Obligation subsidies expire, writes Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Germany’s nuclear phaseout was a ‘500 billion euro mistake’” – Germany’s decision to phase out nuclear power has been labelled a €500 billion mistake by energy experts, according to P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.