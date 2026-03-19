Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wrong, Chicago Tribune, climate change isn’t making hailstorms worse” – In ClimateRealism, Linnea Lueken debunks claims that climate change has worsened hailstorms.
“Labour plots crackdown on pheasant shooting” – Labour has proposed restrictions on pheasant shooting alongside plans to cover half a million acres of England with solar panels and wind farms, reports the Telegraph.
“North Sea giant ready to exploit UK’s biggest oil field this year” – Ithaca Energy is set to begin developing Rosebank – the North Sea’s largest undeveloped field, potentially holding 500 million barrels – later this year, says the Telegraph.
“Chicken litter biomass plants may shut when subsidies end” – Five chicken litter biomass plants face the axe next year when their Renewables Obligation subsidies expire, writes Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Germany’s nuclear phaseout was a ‘500 billion euro mistake’” – Germany’s decision to phase out nuclear power has been labelled a €500 billion mistake by energy experts, according to P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Breakdown of a Leccy Bill – 2026” – In Cliscep, Jit takes a detailed look at why your electricity bill is so damn expensive.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“EV mandates tighten the noose on the UK car industry” – The Government’s EV mandates are tightening the noose on the UK car industry, warns Paul Homewood, with fines set to reach £1 billion next year and the main beneficiaries being Chinese carmakers and Tesla.