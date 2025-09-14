“Funerals should comply with Net Zero, says Labour” – Labour is plotting to make UK funerals ‘greener’ by banning gas cremation ovens and forcing grieving families to choose eco-friendly wicker or bamboo coffins, reports the Telegraph.

“Blades fall off 250ft wind turbine” – The blades of a controversial wind turbine standing more than 250ft tall have broken off and crashed to the ground after being in use for less than a year, reports the Telegraph.

“‘We want to leave’: inside Gordon Brown’s eerily quiet eco-town” – The “soulless” eco-town of Northstowe in Cambridgeshire has become a cautionary tale for Labour’s ‘green’ housebuilding ambitions, says the Telegraph.

“Wildfire Data Undercuts Al Jazeera’s Claims Of Climate-Driven Pollution Surge” – Data show global wildfires and smoke pollution are declining, contradicting claims they’re worsening due to climate change, says Climate Change Dispatch.