Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Funerals should comply with Net Zero, says Labour” – Labour is plotting to make UK funerals ‘greener’ by banning gas cremation ovens and forcing grieving families to choose eco-friendly wicker or bamboo coffins, reports the Telegraph.
“Blades fall off 250ft wind turbine” – The blades of a controversial wind turbine standing more than 250ft tall have broken off and crashed to the ground after being in use for less than a year, reports the Telegraph.
“‘We want to leave’: inside Gordon Brown’s eerily quiet eco-town” – The “soulless” eco-town of Northstowe in Cambridgeshire has become a cautionary tale for Labour’s ‘green’ housebuilding ambitions, says the Telegraph.
“Wildfire Data Undercuts Al Jazeera’s Claims Of Climate-Driven Pollution Surge” – Data show global wildfires and smoke pollution are declining, contradicting claims they’re worsening due to climate change, says Climate Change Dispatch.
“Sadiq Khan racks up enough air miles to fly to the Moon and back” – London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused of “preaching Net Zero from the comfort of his many plane journeys” after clocking up enough airmiles for a return trip to the Moon.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“How the West Snookered Itself in Energy Geopolitics” – The recent Tianjin summit, where a smiling Putin, Xi and Modi clasped hands, marks a profound shift in global energy geopolitics, one that underscores Europe's slide into irrelevance, says Tilak Doshi.