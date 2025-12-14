“Tories to scrap ban on petrol cars” – Kemi Badenoch has said the Tories will ditch the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars if the party wins the next election, calling it an “economic act of self-harm”, reports the Telegraph.

“Climate Concerns? Zuckerberg’s Diesel-Chugging, Carbon-Spewing Megayacht Says Otherwise” – Zuckerberg talks climate doom, but his diesel-chugging megayacht burns more fuel than hundreds of households — and sinks his credibility, writes John Nolte in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Khan to be stripped of Net Zero powers that block housebuilding” – Mayors and council leaders, including Sir Sadiq Khan, will be stripped of powers to make ‘gold-plated’ Net Zero demands under plans to boost housebuilding, says the Telegraph.

“Moron Miliband Hands £1.5 Million of Taxpayer Money to Make Vegan Supplements” – Ed Miliband has bankrolled plans to make vegan supplements on the site of the former Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland. This is completely crazy, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“The renewables trap” – The truth is, any government that is serious about reducing electricity prices faces economic, legal, diplomatic, political and constitutional chaos, perhaps for years, laments Andrew Montford in Net Zero Watch.

“China’s ‘Climate Hero’ Image Crumbles — Coal Still Powers Most Electricity” – China’s renewable hype fades as coal still fuels the majority of its electricity, exposing the gap between perception and reality, says Andrew Stuttaford on Climate Change Dispatch.