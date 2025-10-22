“Corporate media, Democrats finally giving up shoving climate messaging down Americans’ throats” – Corporate media outlets and Democrats have been pivoting away from climate policy and instead hammering on the issue of rising electricity costs, reports Daily Caller.

“It’s always spooky season for climate doomsdayers” – Real-life scare tactics in the form of climate alarmism have had Americans on the edges of their seats for years, says TEA.

“Aussie professor: Trump is forcing allies to reject renewables and buy expensive US gas” – Trump is locking allies into US gas deals to exploit a looming glut, not create demand, explains Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Rising temperatures threaten UK trees” – UK trees are supposedly “under stress” from climate change, but a stroll in the local woods tells a different story, writes Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Escape from Net Zero” – On Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier argues that Britain must scrap Net Zero to break free from China’s energy chokehold, revive gas, nuclear and domestic resources and secure its future.

“When climate science gets ignored, weather porn drives headlines and policy” – Climate warnings rely on debunked, overstated science, so when new data disproves the scare, media and officials stay largely silent, says Bjorn Lomborg in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Oh, the horror! Climate change to make more rain in the Sahara desert” – The Sahara is projected to almost double its historical precipitation levels, which is surprising for such a climatologically dry region, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Reality 101: what students must learn about energy” – Turning college courses into a campaign against climate change deprives students of the very literacy that innovation and stewardship demand, warns Portia Roberts in Real Clear Energy.