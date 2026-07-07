“Burnham urged to ditch Net Zero target by Blair” – The Tony Blair Institute is calling on Andy Burnham to abandon his pledge to almost completely rid the electricity grid of fossil fuels, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband to launch giant green energy subsidy campaign” – Ed Miliband is set to unveil a scheme guaranteeing renewables developers a minimum price for their power in a massive new green energy subsidy drive, reveals the Telegraph.

“Amber health alert as temperatures set to rise above 30°C for 10 days” – The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber health alerts for the Midlands, eastern and southern England, warning of “significant impacts” on health and social care services as temperatures look set to exceed 30°C for 10 consecutive days, reports the Mail.

“Soaring energy bills ‘risk factory closures’” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero push is adding to soaring energy bills that risk triggering factory shutdowns and job losses, according to the Telegraph.

“Green war on air conditioning is heating up” – In Watts Up With That?, Eric Worrall notes that climate academics are intensifying their push to restrict air conditioning, with one professor insisting “we cannot air condition our way out of climate change”.