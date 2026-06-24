“Miliband’s Net Zero zealotry will cost us millions, says garden centre boss” – The boss of Britain’s biggest garden centre chain Blue Diamond has warned that Ed Miliband’s rush to hit Net Zero risks saddling the business with millions of pounds in costs, says the Telegraph.

“Headlines tell us to fear plastics. Scientific research says otherwise” – In RealClearEnergy, Chris DeArmitt argues that media panic over plastics and microplastics is wildly at odds with the scientific literature.

“No, Futurism, one momentarily hot spot on Antarctica doesn’t prove a climate crisis” – While outlets hyped a warm spell on the Antarctic Peninsula as a climate crisis, the South Pole was simultaneously recording -100°F – a distinction Anthony Watts says amounts to weather, not a crisis, in ClimateRealism.

“Prince of Wales ‘more optimistic than ever’ about climate” – The Prince of Wales says he is “more optimistic than ever” about tackling climate change, citing the Earthshot Prize – which awards £1 million each to five winners annually for pioneering solutions to environmental challenges – according to the Telegraph.

“Britain’s AI superpower: a sermon in small print” – On Substack, the Rationals argue that while ministers talk endlessly about Net Zero and digital sovereignty, British households are being left to foot the bill for American-owned data centres and nuclear reactors that would be prime targets in any conflict.