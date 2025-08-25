Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Climate zealots must be stopped from abusing courts” – In TEA, Gary Abernathy warns that climate activists are increasingly abusing the courts to push political agendas that failed in the legislature, and judges must stop them.
“Calculating the savings from Trump’s repeal of Biden’s greenhouse gas regulations on power plants” – On Substack, Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling calculate that scrapping Biden’s greenhouse gas rules could save Midwestern power users over $500 billion while keeping the lights on.
“Yes, the US should put a nuclear reactor on the Moon” – The new space race isn’t about who gets to the moon first, says Iulia Lupse in RealClearEnergy; it’s about who stays once they get there – and the key to staying is energy.
“The Net Zero drive is worrying the markets” – Ed Miliband’s push for 95% clean electricity stretches belief, and investors seem to have their doubts, warns John Redwood in the Telegraph.
“Electric vehicle charging revolution stalls” – The UK’s roll-out of charging points for electric cars has slammed into reverse, according to This is Money.
“Germany is not just falling behind – it risks collapsing” – Germany’s energy woes, brought on by its failed attempt at transitioning to green energies, continue to mount, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Britain’s quixotic carbon capture crusade” – Ed Miliband’s throwing billions at carbon capture, but as Tilak Doshi points out, it's a quixotic crusade for tech that’s flopped everywhere else.
“IPCC likely to start blaming humans for weather as Friederike Otto takes key role” – With Friederike Otto spearheading the IPCC’s extreme weather team, the foxes are firmly in charge of the chicken coop, says Chris Morrison – get ready for every storm, heatwave and flood to be pinned on humans.
Energy resources will only get more strained as the AI industry uses vast amounts of energy! This barely seen increase in demand is going to trouble efforts to change energy supply....