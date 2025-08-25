From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Britain’s quixotic carbon capture crusade” – Ed Miliband’s throwing billions at carbon capture, but as Tilak Doshi points out, it's a quixotic crusade for tech that’s flopped everywhere else.

“IPCC likely to start blaming humans for weather as Friederike Otto takes key role” – With Friederike Otto spearheading the IPCC’s extreme weather team, the foxes are firmly in charge of the chicken coop, says Chris Morrison – get ready for every storm, heatwave and flood to be pinned on humans.