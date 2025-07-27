“Ed Miliband eyes battery bonanza to cut wind farm costs” – Ed Miliband will plough hundreds of millions of pounds into battery storage technology as the cost of ordering wind farms to shut down spirals out of control, reports the Telegraph.

“Another £806 Million of Your Money Down The Net Zero Drain” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood is unimpressed with the latest bung of £806 million for the Net Zero black hole.

“Climate Change Is Reducing, Not Increasing Food Costs, Mainstream Media” – Several media outlets are reporting on a study claiming that food costs are rising due to climate change, but the study is misleading, says Linnea Lueken on ClimateRealism.

“Rebuttal to: ‘2023 Marine Heatwaves Unprecedented and Potentially Signal a Climate Tipping Point’” – Marine heatwaves might “portend an emerging climate tipping point”. That’s a phrase straight from the climate playbook of fear, says Anthony Watts on WUWT.