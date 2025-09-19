“ExxonMobil warns EU climate rules could crush American companies, botch trade deal” – ExxonMobil’s CEO says that the penalties proposed in the EU’s climate and social responsibility legislation would be bone-crushing to any company, according to Oilprice.com.

“The number one reason Trump’s policies aren’t driving up electricity prices” – Rising US electricity prices aren’t Trump’s fault, the Energy Bad Boys argue on Substack – they point the finger at years of progressive “energy transition” spending instead.

“Chevron says lawyers shaped ‘independent’ climate-attribution studies” – Chevron claims that Multnomah County’s climate case rests on lawyer-shaped “independent” studies, with hidden ties to academics and activists, according to EID Climate.

“Trump urges Starmer to ‘drill, baby, drill’ in the North Sea to cut energy bills” – President Trump has urged the PM to exploit the “great asset” of the North Sea, says the Standard.

“Miliband’s North Sea shutdown to cost Reeves £10 billion in lost taxes” – Ed Miliband’s shutdown of the North Sea will cost the Government £10 billion in lost tax revenue between now and 2030, reports the Telegraph.