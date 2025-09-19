Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“ExxonMobil warns EU climate rules could crush American companies, botch trade deal” – ExxonMobil’s CEO says that the penalties proposed in the EU’s climate and social responsibility legislation would be bone-crushing to any company, according to Oilprice.com.
“The number one reason Trump’s policies aren’t driving up electricity prices” – Rising US electricity prices aren’t Trump’s fault, the Energy Bad Boys argue on Substack – they point the finger at years of progressive “energy transition” spending instead.
“Chevron says lawyers shaped ‘independent’ climate-attribution studies” – Chevron claims that Multnomah County’s climate case rests on lawyer-shaped “independent” studies, with hidden ties to academics and activists, according to EID Climate.
“Trump urges Starmer to ‘drill, baby, drill’ in the North Sea to cut energy bills” – President Trump has urged the PM to exploit the “great asset” of the North Sea, says the Standard.
“Miliband’s North Sea shutdown to cost Reeves £10 billion in lost taxes” – Ed Miliband’s shutdown of the North Sea will cost the Government £10 billion in lost tax revenue between now and 2030, reports the Telegraph.
“Europe’s impossible choice: AI development or Net Zero?” – AI data centers demand far more electricity than wind and solar can provide, writes Steve Goreham in WUWT?
“Europe’s days of carbon colonialism are numbered” – The delusional EU believes it can wield carbon tariffs as weapons. But its grandiloquent Net Zero scheme is destined to collapse under the weight of the bloc’s utter economic irrelevance, says Tilak Doshi.