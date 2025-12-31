“Climate activists vs the US energy industry: cases to watch in 2026” – Anti-oil and gas activists are pursuing “woke lawfare” which critics argue threatens US energy independence and will have sweeping impacts on every American. Climate Scepticism reviews some of the key cases.

“Green charge on gas boilers will subsidise heat pumps” – Gas boiler owners will face a green levy to subsidise heat pump users as part of a £15 billion plan set to be unveiled by Ed Miliband in the new year, reports the Times.

“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero home is silly, says top Labour green donor” – Labour’s biggest green donor Dale Vince has described a Government push for “zero-bill homes” as a “silly concept” and called for poorer households to be singled out for support, says the Times.

“Shropshire sinkhole? Blame it on climate change!” – The media has wrongly attributed a canal collapse to climate change rather than engineering failure, writes Paul Homewood on Not A Lot of People Know That.

“Strict climate policies ‘erode public appetite for green living’” – Measures like banishing cars from city centres can lead to “unintended negative effects” even among environmentally inclined people, reports the Times.

“The saxifrage in the shattered rock” – A new environmental indicator has been presented as an early warning sign for climate alarmism, writes Jit in CLISCEP.

“Offshore wind farms produce much less energy than projected, study finds” – A major study has cast doubt on optimistic offshore wind targets across Europe, reports Brussels Signal.