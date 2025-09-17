“What’s really driving electricity prices?” – Green activists and Democrats are blaming rising electricity bills on Trump, but data show prices climbed sharply under the Biden administration, reveals the Institute for Energy Research.

“The green movement is in retreat” – The ‘renewables’ movement is struggling with politics, lawsuits and a worker shortage, and its wild climate claims aren’t helping, says Gary Abernathy for TEA.

“If you think EVs are dead, think again” – While the EV industry is rapidly changing to adapt to the world it operates in, EVs are here to stay, argues William Clavey in Gear Junkie.

“Eco-zealots are crushing the economy, says Miliband’s former energy minister” – Lord Hunt of Kings Heath warns Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to get Britain building will fail unless the Government tackles the “anti-growth” mindset in Natural England and other environmental quangos, according to the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s interview on PM yesterday” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit casts a critical eye over Ed Miliband’s interview with Evan Davies on Radio 4’s PM.

“The UK is going back to coal” – With gas and nuclear aging fast, the UK may have to turn to coal or jet-engine turbines to avoid a power crisis, warns Andrew Montford on Net Zero Watch.

“Reform council leader refuses to spend £4 million on ‘nonsense’ bat bridge ” – The discovery of barbastelle bats in Lincolnshire risks derailing a long-awaited relief road after the Reform council leader refused to fork out an additional £4 million for a bat tunnel, reports the Mail.