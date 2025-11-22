“Knitters at war with Royal Mail over solar-powered postboxes” – A village renowned for its knitting “graffiti” has been forced to retire its postbox decorations because the Royal Mail is introducing a high-tech replacement box, reports the Telegraph.

“New study shows deep oceans cooler today than in 4.5 million years” – Deep ocean data show today’s temperatures aren’t record-breaking, debunking claims of unprecedented human-driven warming, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“After decades of failed predictions, ABC News pushes latest climate panic” – ABC News warns that toxic waste sites could be flooded, but Americans remain skeptical after decades of failed climate predictions, says Climate Change Dispatch.

“Dissecting Scotland’s economy-wrecking Net Zero plans” – On his Substack, Joel Smalley resonds to ‘Scotland’s Draft Climate Change Plan: 2026–2040’.

“How Trump’s DOE just nuked Biden’s climate bureaucracy into oblivion” – Trump’s new Energy Secretary has slashed Biden’s climate bureaucracy, restored oil reserves, and pushed affordable, reliable energy for America, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“COP30 doomsayers warn: world may now get colder, not hotter” – Nordic delegates at COP30 have claimed the Atlantic conveyor belt could collapse, threatening a mini ice age, says Climate Change Dispatch.

“What is Happening in AR7?” – On his Substack, David Turver gives us the latest on Allocation Round 7.