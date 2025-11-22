Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Knitters at war with Royal Mail over solar-powered postboxes” – A village renowned for its knitting “graffiti” has been forced to retire its postbox decorations because the Royal Mail is introducing a high-tech replacement box, reports the Telegraph.
“New study shows deep oceans cooler today than in 4.5 million years” – Deep ocean data show today’s temperatures aren’t record-breaking, debunking claims of unprecedented human-driven warming, according to Climate Change Dispatch.
“After decades of failed predictions, ABC News pushes latest climate panic” – ABC News warns that toxic waste sites could be flooded, but Americans remain skeptical after decades of failed climate predictions, says Climate Change Dispatch.
“Dissecting Scotland’s economy-wrecking Net Zero plans” – On his Substack, Joel Smalley resonds to ‘Scotland’s Draft Climate Change Plan: 2026–2040’.
“How Trump’s DOE just nuked Biden’s climate bureaucracy into oblivion” – Trump’s new Energy Secretary has slashed Biden’s climate bureaucracy, restored oil reserves, and pushed affordable, reliable energy for America, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“COP30 doomsayers warn: world may now get colder, not hotter” – Nordic delegates at COP30 have claimed the Atlantic conveyor belt could collapse, threatening a mini ice age, says Climate Change Dispatch.
“What is Happening in AR7?” – On his Substack, David Turver gives us the latest on Allocation Round 7.
“The West can still win the electric car war with China” – China’s quest for world domination of electric vehicles (EV) and batteries is starting to falter, writes the ever optimistic Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 21” – In this week’s Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie Wastell speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, who gives us the latest on the Met Office’s dodgy data shenanigans, plus why the BBC is so wrong on the climate.
