Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Pious Europeans fall short on Net Zero” – Germany and France have been falling short on Net Zero promises as political survival has trumped green piety, reports the Telegraph.
“Chinese Solar Manufacturers Report Major Financial Losses” – Has President Trump’s withdrawal of Biden era renewable subsidies killed the Chinese economy, asks Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Climate change advocates at the UN launch new organised assault against free speech and information” – In the American Thinker, Susan Quinn reports on the latest pushes for censorship and ideological conformity at the United Nations.
“The Perpetual Climate Panic Machine ‘Collapses’” – In Daily Signal, Tim Graham looks at why climate change alarm is losing traction in politics, media and industry as predictions fall short and public skepticism grows.
“NOAA Calls 2025 Third-Warmest Year On Record — The Science Doesn’t Add Up” – NOAA says 2025 was third-warmest, but sloppy land data and missing ocean measurements make the claim meaningless, argues Lynne Balzer in Climate Change Dispatch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The UK’s Electricity Crisis is Not Caused by ‘System Failure’” – Oxford energy lecturer Dr Adi Imsirovic has claimed the UK’s electricity crisis is not caused by Net Zero but by “system failure”. Dr Tilak Doshi dismantles the sophistry behind the ideology.