“Pious Europeans fall short on Net Zero” – Germany and France have been falling short on Net Zero promises as political survival has trumped green piety, reports the Telegraph.

“Chinese Solar Manufacturers Report Major Financial Losses” – Has President Trump’s withdrawal of Biden era renewable subsidies killed the Chinese economy, asks Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“Climate change advocates at the UN launch new organised assault against free speech and information” – In the American Thinker, Susan Quinn reports on the latest pushes for censorship and ideological conformity at the United Nations.

“The Perpetual Climate Panic Machine ‘Collapses’” – In Daily Signal, Tim Graham looks at why climate change alarm is losing traction in politics, media and industry as predictions fall short and public skepticism grows.