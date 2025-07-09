“Texas floods: disaster or political opportunity?” – There are only three certainties in this world: death, taxes and the BBC exploiting every weather-related tragedy in order to heighten anxiety over climate change, writes John Ridgway on Climate Scepticism.

“Don’t blame Donald Trump for floods” – Flooding is nothing new in this part of Texas, known as ‘flash flood alley’, but the narratives are irresistible for anti-Trump partisans and their fellow travellers in the media, says Rich Lowry in the Patriot Post.

“The failures that left Camp Mystic girls at the mercy of Texas flash floods” – In the Telegraph, Benedict Smith reveals how years of ignored warnings and a scrapped siren system left Camp Mystic girls defenceless in one of America’s deadliest floods.

“Energy innovation policy and technology on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’” – In WUWT?, Roger Caiazza dismantles the “nonpartisan” spin around the Big, Beautiful Bill, arguing its critics cherry-pick data and downplay the real costs of unreliable renewables.

“Gas crisis looms over California as Dems continue to impose crippling regs” – A slew of Democrat policies has led to refinery closures and lofty gas prices in the Golden State that may soon summon a crisis, warns Audrey Streb in the Daily Caller.

“Energy addition, not transition: fossil fuels remain the bedrock of progress” – On Clintel, Samuel Furfari argues that despite the EU’s green ambitions, the world isn’t transitioning away from fossil fuels but simply adding renewables on top – with fossil fuels still powering 87% of global energy.

“The Green agenda wants Missouri land – and they want you to pay for it” – In Townhall, Larry Behrens slams the Biden Administration for bankrolling a controversial green energy project with a $4.9 billion taxpayer-backed loan, accusing it of funding land grabs and lawsuits against Missouri families.

“Blackouts coming if America continues with Biden-era Green frenzy, Trump admin warns” – The Trump administration has released a new report warning of impending blackouts if the US continues to shutter power plants, reports the Daily Caller.

“Guardian: European heatwave failing to spur support for climate action” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall notes that even Europe’s scorching heatwaves can’t reignite climate fervour – voters are too battered by everyday struggles to care, and green fatigue is setting in.

“The EU as suicide pact, or: How Germany is slowly dismantling its electrical grid and why the EU won’t let them fix it” – Eugyppius reveals on Substack how Germany’s suicidal energy agenda is unravelling its power grid and risking catastrophic blackouts.

“The Arctic was 9°C warmer than today during the Holocene Thermal Maximum” – On NoTricksZone, Kenneth Richard highlights a new Nature study showing Arctic temperatures were 9°C warmer than today during the Holocene Thermal Maximum – when CO 2 was just 260 ppm.