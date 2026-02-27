“Unearthed docs show DEI dominated Biden-era science” – Freshly dug-up papers have revealed just how deeply DEI ideology got baked into the Biden team’s “scientific integrity” rules, reports the Daily Caller.

“EPA’s CO 2 reversal is welcome opening for developing world” – The EPA has finally backed off treating CO 2 like a pollutant, and that’s opened a much-needed door for poorer countries to keep developing without crazy restrictions, explains Vijay Jayaraj for CO 2 Coalition.

“RealClear Politics is right: the climate hoax is a massive financial scam” – RealClear Politics has nailed it by calling out the whole climate scam as one enormous money pit with trillions down the drain, says Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.

“Lessons from history – part 2” – All the current climate panic has stopped us from learning some pretty obvious lessons from history, writes Mark Hodgson in CliScep.