Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Unearthed docs show DEI dominated Biden-era science” – Freshly dug-up papers have revealed just how deeply DEI ideology got baked into the Biden team’s “scientific integrity” rules, reports the Daily Caller.
“EPA’s CO2 reversal is welcome opening for developing world” – The EPA has finally backed off treating CO2 like a pollutant, and that’s opened a much-needed door for poorer countries to keep developing without crazy restrictions, explains Vijay Jayaraj for CO2 Coalition.
“RealClear Politics is right: the climate hoax is a massive financial scam” – RealClear Politics has nailed it by calling out the whole climate scam as one enormous money pit with trillions down the drain, says Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.
“Lessons from history – part 2” – All the current climate panic has stopped us from learning some pretty obvious lessons from history, writes Mark Hodgson in CliScep.
“Seven lies we’re told about climate change” – On the Epoch Times YouTube channel, Michael Shellenberger lays out seven of the biggest whoppers we keep getting fed on climate change.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Why the US exit from the IPCC is an unmitigated good” – Even some climate skeptics have criticised Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, arguing it’s better to be on the inside. Dr Tilak Doshi explains why it was the right call.
