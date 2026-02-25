Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Cuba becomes the first country to reach Net Zero. Shouldn’t we be celebrating?” – On the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton celebrates Cuba reaching Net Zero emissions thanks to drastically reduced fossil-fuel use (with a helpful push from US sanctions).
“Recognising failure, some liberals are reshaping their climate messaging” – A growing number of liberals have quietly started re-framing their climate rhetoric after realising the old hardline approach just isn’t landing anymore, notes Gary Abernathy in Empowering America.
“Sahara is greening… billions of trees where once thought to be barren” – Huge swathes of the Sahara have turned greener in recent decades, with satellites spotting billions of new trees sprouting in places everyone assumed were dead, reports Kenneth Richard at No Tricks Zone.
“The 1.5°C and ‘well below’ 2°C targets” – Pretty much everyone serious has long known that the world was never going to hit the Paris 1.5°C goal or even comfortably stay under 2°C, says Robin Guenier at Climate Scepticism.
“Two-speed rollout leaves poor behind in race for electric cars” – Electric cars have taken off like crazy in richer neighbourhoods but barely moved the needle in the most deprived areas, according to the Times.
“Abolish the altar: Miliband’s Net Zero fiefdom” – The Rationals Substack takes aim at Ed Miliband’s relentless Net Zero drive, claiming it is destroying farmland and driving soaring hidden costs.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“As New York is buried under 19 inches of snow solar and wind power drop to near zero” – New York is currently buried under 19 inches of snow after the third major snow event of a brutally cold winter. With solar and wind power next to useless, residents must be very glad of fossil fuels, says Paul Homewood.
