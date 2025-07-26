“MISO’s existing nuclear, natural gas and coal plants are way cheaper than new wind and solar” – On Substack, Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling reveal that existing nuclear, natural gas and coal plants in the MISO region generate electricity at far lower costs than new wind and solar projects.

“2023: the year that broke climate science” – On Net Zero Watch, Dr David Whitehouse warns that 2023’s record heat exposes major flaws and growing uncertainties in climate science and its models.

“The warming of 2023 was due to natural causes, not man-made” – On NoTricksZone, Frank Bosse explains that the sharp global temperature rise since 2023 is largely attributable to a massive underwater volcanic eruption injecting water vapour into the stratosphere.

“Check your facts, Reuters, Mediterranean wildfires aren’t unusual historically, no reason to blame climate change” – In Climate Realism, H. Sterling Burnett challenges Reuters’ climate change narrative on Mediterranean wildfires.

“German electric grid costs doubled over past decade as a result of green transition” – The fees to operate Germany’s electricity grid have more than doubled over the past decade, primarily due to Berlin’s green agenda, says Kurt Zindulka in Breitbart.

“How fossil fuels doubled human life expectancy” – Climate activists say fossil fuels are killing us – history and data suggests the opposite, says Dr Matthew Wielicki on his Irrational Fear Substack.

“Miliband’s taxes are transferring wealth from poor to rich” – In the Mail, Matt Ridley exposes how the Energy Secretary’s plans to increase taxpayer subsidies for electric cars, heating and electricity bills punish the poor while lining the pockets of the rich.

“Solar panel issue known a year before Shanklea school fire” – Potential safety issues with solar panels were known to a council for more than a year before a fire broke out at a primary school, reports the BBC.

“Eco rail firm on brink of collapse over rising electricity prices” – “Environmentally sustainable” freight train company Varamis Rail is on the brink of collapse because of high electricity prices, says the Telegraph.