Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The Church of Climate Loses Its Pulpit at CBS” – When CBS News laid off most of its ‘climate crisis’ staff, the media class responded as though free speech itself had been outlawed, says Charles Rotter in WUWT.
“Fake News BBC Push Reef Scare Again” – The BBC continues to pump out the same tired, discredited tales of climate woe, says Paul Homewood.
“Monbiot: Bill Gates Rejects Climate Action Because he is Rich” – Poor George Monbiot, still stuck in a 70s socialist time warp, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Meet the New Encyclopaedia. Same as the Old Encyclopaedia?” – Climate Scepticism looks at what different online encyclopaedias have to say about climate ‘denialism’ and how biased they are.
“The Independent is Laughably Wrong – There’s No Climate Threat to Coffee, Chocolate, or Wine” – In WUWT, Anthony Watts fact-checks an Independent climate scare story.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Joining the Dots Between Bill Gates and the BBC” – What connects the scandal of the BBC doctoring Jan 6th footage to cast Trump in a bad light and Bill Gates’s retreat from climate alarmism? More than you might think, says Ben Pile. It’s all about how the Blob is made.