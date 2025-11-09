“The Church of Climate Loses Its Pulpit at CBS” – When CBS News laid off most of its ‘climate crisis’ staff, the media class responded as though free speech itself had been outlawed, says Charles Rotter in WUWT.

“Fake News BBC Push Reef Scare Again” – The BBC continues to pump out the same tired, discredited tales of climate woe, says Paul Homewood.

“Monbiot: Bill Gates Rejects Climate Action Because he is Rich” – Poor George Monbiot, still stuck in a 70s socialist time warp, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.