“The future of leasing is EVs” – The push to make electric vehicles the dominant product in the leasing market raises questions about who will bear the financial risk when residual values collapse, writes Jit at Climate Scepticism.

“Florida AG James Uthmeier just ended the ‘green’ plastics cartel” – Florida’s Attorney General has issued civil investigative demands to a coalition of green packaging bodies and major corporations including Coca-Cola and Nestlé, accusing them of operating an unlawful sustainability cartel, says Melanie Collette for CFACT.

“Labour MPs demand Keir Starmer sack ‘bat-s**t’ Ed Miliband” – Anger among Labour backbenchers at the Energy Secretary’s refusal to permit new North Sea oil licences has surged in the wake of soaring energy bills following the Iran war, reports the Mail.

“Grid balancing costs set to rise to £8 billion by 2030” – Ofgem’s claim that its £80 billion grid upgrade will ultimately cut bills is misleading, says Paul Homewood at Not a Lot of People Know That, with constraint payments alone projected to hit £7.2 billion by 2030.