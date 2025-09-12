“Meteorologist explains why climate change isn’t ruining Napa’s Pinot Noir grapes” – Claims that climate change is harming California’s Napa Pinot Noir grapes are false, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism; yields, markets and natural cycles tell a more nuanced story.

“Newsom’s ‘clean energy’ claims don’t match California’s reality” – Governor Newsom touts “clean energy” as California’s growth engine, but fact-checks reveal costly mandates, false claims and heavy reliance on gas, oil and nuclear to keep the lights on, writes Edward Ring for American Greatness.

“New research finds ‘no statistically significant acceleration’ in global sea level rise” – There has been no sea level acceleration consistent with the alarmist global warming narrative, reveals Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“Eco tycoon urges Miliband to subsidise North Sea oil and gas” – Dale Vince has called on ministers to put fossil fuels “on an equal footing with renewables”, according to OGV Energy.

“Ed Miliband’s lonely war on the North Sea” – When even green energy tycoons are telling him to embrace the North Sea oil and gas industries, Ed Miliband really is beginning to look somewhat isolated, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Belgian wind project vetoed; global total of renewable rejections hits 1,104” – On Substack, Robert Bryce reports that global opposition to wind, solar and battery projects is surging, with 1,104 rejections now tracked in his newly consolidated Renewable Rejection Database.

“Mending things and keeping things going” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit argues that fixing old electronics and cars is often greener and more practical than buying new “eco” models.

“Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to double gas turbine capacity” – On Substack, the Energy Bad Boys report that Mitsubishi is doubling its gas turbine output – proof that reliable gas, not wind or solar, will power America’s data centers.