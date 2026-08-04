“‘Bankrupt’ Britain should open up North Sea, Trump says” – President Trump has said that Britain is a “bankrupt country” and encouraged Andy Burnham to open up the North Sea to more drilling, reports the Standard.

“Chancellor faces growing calls to scrap planned fuel tax raid” – Industry chiefs have warned the Chancellor in a private letter that pump prices are rising again and could remain high for months as the Iran war drags on, says the Mail.

“Shell ditches British solar farms in Net Zero retreat” – Shell is selling its British solar farm business to a French rival as it beats a retreat from Net Zero, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain’s biggest power plant demands damages over grid delays” – The owner of Britain’s biggest power station Drax says the state-owned grid operator should be forced to pay damages for dragging its feet on upgrading the country’s creaking electricity network, according to the Telegraph.

“UK farmers issue warning over two popular vegetables after scorching heatwaves” – British farmers are warning of potential shortages of broccoli and cauliflower following a run of scorching heatwaves, says the Express.

“The Met Office no longer thinks that wind is a form of weather” – On his Substack, Ross Clark argues that the Met Office has quietly stopped treating wind as a form of weather.

“What should we do about climate change?” – On the Academy of Ideas Substack, Rob Lyons argues that what the climate debate urgently needs is not window-gazing alarmism but a well-informed, nuanced discussion about what is actually to be done.