“KNMI reinstates pre-1950 heatwaves: victory for climate skeptics” – Dutch officials have quietly restored erased heatwave records after years of skeptical pushback, reveals Marcel Crok in Clintel.

“Climate scientist who predicted end of ‘heavy frost and snow’ now refuses media inquiries” – A climate scientist who once forecast mild winters has gone suspiciously quiet as heavy frost and snow keep returning, notes P. Gosselin on No Tricks Zone.

“Turning ‘what if’ into ‘how many’: the rhetorical alchemy of climate modelling” – Climate models quietly turn speculation into seemingly solid numbers, blurring the line between uncertainty and certainty, argues Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?

“No, Al-Jazeera, climate change hasn’t altered African flood and drought patterns” – Claims that climate change is driving Africa’s floods and droughts are overblown and unsupported by the long-term record, says Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.