Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“KNMI reinstates pre-1950 heatwaves: victory for climate skeptics” – Dutch officials have quietly restored erased heatwave records after years of skeptical pushback, reveals Marcel Crok in Clintel.
“Climate scientist who predicted end of ‘heavy frost and snow’ now refuses media inquiries” – A climate scientist who once forecast mild winters has gone suspiciously quiet as heavy frost and snow keep returning, notes P. Gosselin on No Tricks Zone.
“Turning ‘what if’ into ‘how many’: the rhetorical alchemy of climate modelling” – Climate models quietly turn speculation into seemingly solid numbers, blurring the line between uncertainty and certainty, argues Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?
“No, Al-Jazeera, climate change hasn’t altered African flood and drought patterns” – Claims that climate change is driving Africa’s floods and droughts are overblown and unsupported by the long-term record, says Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.
“ABC: Green China is building lots of backup coal plants because they need reliable energy” – China has been quietly hedging its green ambitions by piling up new coal plants to guarantee power when renewables fall short, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“This book by a dissenting climate scientist is the perfect red pill for the curious” – Dr Jules de Waart is the latest climate scientist to publish a book dissenting from the alarmist climate orthodoxy. Dr Tilak Doshi says it’s the perfect red pill for the uncertain and curious.