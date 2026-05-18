“Climate pseudoscience debunked: livestock methane fears are baseless” – Killing every one of the world’s 1.6 billion cattle would reduce temperatures by just 0.04°C, making the entire global campaign against live stock methane one of the most costly and pointless exercises in history, says Gregory Wrightstone for CO2 Coalition.

“Junk science: loneliness caused by climate change kills people” – In Watts Up With That?, Anthony Watts debunks claims that climate change kills people through heatwaves keeping people indoors.

“Great expectations” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson reacts to the WHO’s ‘independent’ Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health calling for a global public health emergency to be declared over climate change.

“How batteries can help Britain beat a £300 surge in energy bills” – Ed Miliband’s pledge to decarbonise the grid risks piling £100 billion on to household bills. But batteries and smart ‘flexibility’ could cut costs up to £800 a year, reveals Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“Drill baby drill to drive growth and improve productivity” – On Substack, David Turver argues that oil and gas extraction is one of our highest productivity industries – so it makes sense to start drilling again.

“South West oyster farmer quits after royal landowner’s pressure” – Oyster farmer Tim Edwards is set to shut his River Avon site after the Duchy of Cornwall refused to renew his lease over the harvesting of Pacific oysters which it calls ‘invasive’, but which he says has no impact on the environment, according to Jonathan Morris for the BBC.

“Ex-climate activist speaks out – Lucy Biggers” – Former climate activist turned sceptic Lucy Biggers tells the hosts of Triggernometry how she came to question the movement she once devoted herself to – and what she found when she started looking at the science more carefully.