“Climate pant-wetters don their diapers” – In the New Conservative, Dr Roger Watson flags a July 2025 US Department of Energy report that questions mainstream climate change science and calls for open peer review.

“How China highjacked America’s climate fears” – In its quest to corner energy supply chains, China is bankrolling climate advocacy groups to weaken the US from within, warns Doomberg in the Free Press.

“New study: heatwave-related deaths have been declining in recent decades” – On NoTricksZone, Kenneth Richard reports that despite climate alarmism, heatwave deaths are falling as humans adapt.

“The windmills of your mind” – In Climate Realism, Mark Hodgson challenges the BBC for mocking Trump’s use of the term ‘windmills’.

“California EV sales continue to lag as Gavin Newsom fights to save EV mandate” – Sales of electric vehicles in California continue to stagnate, throwing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate into further doubt, according to Breitbart.

“Global natural gas demand growth set to accelerate in 2026 as more LNG supply comes to market” – Following a slowdown in 2025, growth in global demand for natural gas is expected to rise in 2026, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report