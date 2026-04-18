Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Gender ideologues run rings round Bridget Phillipson” – The equalities minister has still not published statutory guidance on single-sex spaces, leading critics to suspect she is hoping a reshuffle will spare her the political pain, notes the Times.
“Labour plans will encourage ‘lunch-hour’ abortions, critics claim” – Campaigners have warned that Wes Streeting’s drive to incentivise clinics to offer same-day treatments will leave women with insufficient time to reconsider their decision, reports the Telegraph.
“Why is this Green candidate sharing an anti-semitic post?” – A Green Party council candidate in Lambeth has promoted a video claiming a vehicle attack on a synagogue was “not anti-semitism” but an act of revenge for Israeli killings, reveals Andrew Gilligan in the Spectator.
“Starmer is making life impossible for the Chagos Islanders” – British state agents have boarded a resupply vessel and confiscated basic goods bound for the six Chagossians living on their ancestral island, in what critics say amounts to a deliberate policy of attrition by the Government, reports the Spectator.
“Miliband’s fight against North Sea drilling is far from over” – The cabinet stand-off between Reeves and Miliband over new North Sea licences has continued unresolved, with the Energy Secretary still resisting new drilling even as the Chancellor quietly dismantles early carbon levies, says the Spectator.
“‘People are at breaking point’: on the road with the Irish fuel protestors” – Farmers and hauliers blockading Ireland’s only oil refinery have articulated a fury that goes far beyond fuel prices, speaking of a country “captured by a treasonous government,” says Liz Walsh in the Spectator.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Solar power threatens to overwhelm electricity grid” – There are now serious concerns that too much solar power will soon overwhelm the electricity grid in Britain – and no, this won’t mean lower prices, says Paul Homewood.
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The loss of potential revenue for the British taxpayers due to the deliberate drilling restrictions costs us £Billions.
Buying the stuff from Norway, £Billions.
Paying subsidies for wind turbines producing not enough electricity and or too much, more £Billions.
Likewise for solar panels.
Back up generation, £Billions.
Grid connection, £Billions.
Not reliable, not secure, not safe, an environmental disaster, obscenely expensive.
Our worst enemy could not do a better job of destroying our livelihoods and economy. It is an act of treason and sabotage by our own government.