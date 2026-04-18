“Gender ideologues run rings round Bridget Phillipson” – The equalities minister has still not published statutory guidance on single-sex spaces, leading critics to suspect she is hoping a reshuffle will spare her the political pain, notes the Times.

“Labour plans will encourage ‘lunch-hour’ abortions, critics claim” – Campaigners have warned that Wes Streeting’s drive to incentivise clinics to offer same-day treatments will leave women with insufficient time to reconsider their decision, reports the Telegraph.

“Why is this Green candidate sharing an anti-semitic post?” – A Green Party council candidate in Lambeth has promoted a video claiming a vehicle attack on a synagogue was “not anti-semitism” but an act of revenge for Israeli killings, reveals Andrew Gilligan in the Spectator.

“Starmer is making life impossible for the Chagos Islanders” – British state agents have boarded a resupply vessel and confiscated basic goods bound for the six Chagossians living on their ancestral island, in what critics say amounts to a deliberate policy of attrition by the Government, reports the Spectator.

“Miliband’s fight against North Sea drilling is far from over” – The cabinet stand-off between Reeves and Miliband over new North Sea licences has continued unresolved, with the Energy Secretary still resisting new drilling even as the Chancellor quietly dismantles early carbon levies, says the Spectator.