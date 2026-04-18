The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Less Government's avatar
Less Government
3h

The loss of potential revenue for the British taxpayers due to the deliberate drilling restrictions costs us £Billions.

Buying the stuff from Norway, £Billions.

Paying subsidies for wind turbines producing not enough electricity and or too much, more £Billions.

Likewise for solar panels.

Back up generation, £Billions.

Grid connection, £Billions.

Not reliable, not secure, not safe, an environmental disaster, obscenely expensive.

Our worst enemy could not do a better job of destroying our livelihoods and economy. It is an act of treason and sabotage by our own government.

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