“Activist Yorkshire councillor demands the British Government make fossil fuel extraction more difficult” – A Yorkshire councillor has called for tighter restrictions on fossil fuel extraction, notes Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“The Urban Heat Island and Urban Cool Island: a few examples for US major metropolitan areas” – Dr Roy Spencer has some further details on the corruption of the US historic temperature record.

“Claim: global warming is bringing sexual equality to Africa” – The traditional African taboo against women fishing alongside men has been broken thanks to global warming, apparently. Eric Worrall has a sceptical take in WUWT.

“The National Trust catches climate” – Climate Scepticism slams the National Trust for embedding climate messaging prominently in its work and communications and losing sight of its original purpose.