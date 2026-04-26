Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Activist Yorkshire councillor demands the British Government make fossil fuel extraction more difficult” – A Yorkshire councillor has called for tighter restrictions on fossil fuel extraction, notes Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“The Urban Heat Island and Urban Cool Island: a few examples for US major metropolitan areas” – Dr Roy Spencer has some further details on the corruption of the US historic temperature record.
“Claim: global warming is bringing sexual equality to Africa” – The traditional African taboo against women fishing alongside men has been broken thanks to global warming, apparently. Eric Worrall has a sceptical take in WUWT.
“The National Trust catches climate” – Climate Scepticism slams the National Trust for embedding climate messaging prominently in its work and communications and losing sight of its original purpose.
“Best-selling Chinese electric car records everywhere you’ve been” – A leading Chinese electric car brand has been found to store detailed journey data indefinitely, raising serious privacy concerns, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Give it a Rest George Monbiot” – Give it a rest George Monbiot, says Chris Morrison: decades of hysterical climate and Net Zero fearmongering have clearly left you terminally confused.