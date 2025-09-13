“Keir Starmer overrules Ed Miliband to snub Net Zero project” – The Prime Minister has picked AI over energy in blow to plans for a major hydrogen plant, says the Telegraph.

“How to fix Britain’s energy crisis” – In the Critic, SDP leader William Clauston says the way to fix Britain’s energy crisis is to build new coal and gas plants. Simples.

“Vital ocean upwelling fails to emerge for the first time on record” – The failure of a vital ocean upwelling has sparked concerns of catastrophic effects for life, according to scientists, reports the Mail.

“Eco tycoon who ripped up neighbours’ flower bed finally settles case” – Michael Hodgson, 55, a wind turbine tycoon, was accused of criminal damage after ripping up a flowerbed belonging to a neighbour in August of last year, according to the Mail.

“Incredible satellite images reveal new island formed in Alaska” – In Alaska, a new island has popped up, and NASA says that human-caused climate change is to blame, reports the Mail. Er, isn’t climate change supposed to submerge islands beneath the water, not create new ones?

“Von der Leyen’s speech: continuing climate scare and preparing for a new pandemic” – On his Substack, Epp Tuul takes a jaundiced look at Ursula von der Leyen’s keynote speech on Wednesday.

“People are beginning to realise the truth about Net Zero” – Is the human race becoming more than four times as rich as it is today really a catastrophe we should be taking steps to avoid? asks Matt Ridley in the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 11” – Laurie Wastell speaks to Dr Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor, on how Net Zero is pouring fuel on the fire of the looming fiscal crises of Europe’s social democracies.