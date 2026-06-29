“France blames US for deadly heatwave” – A Paris official has hit back at mockery over the country’s lack of air conditioning, arguing that America bears responsibility for the record-breaking temperatures, reports the Telegraph.

“Fire fighting in EU: don’t forget the decade of policy failures in California” – Whether in the Mediterranean or the American West, policymakers are using climate change as a convenient shield to ignore structural failures and demand more taxpayer money, says Stephen Heins in Watts Up With That?

“Even Einstein admitted he was wrong. We apparently can’t expect as much from Al Gore” – While Einstein had the integrity to admit his errors, Al Gore shows no such willingness to acknowledge the damage his climate alarmism has inflicted, writes Gary Abernathy in Watts Up With That?

“Labour’s eco zealots are waging a clueless class war on British farming” – The Government’s ludicrous lentil policy proves ministers care more about plant-based fantasies than feeding a nation, says William Sitwell in the Telegraph.

“Miliband’s £400 million rainforest pledge shelved over ‘optics concerns’” – The Treasury has blocked Ed Miliband’s plan to bung £400 million to a global rainforest conservation scheme, fearing the timing would ignite a damaging political row, reports the Times.

“Housebuilder behind ‘flat-pack’ Net Zero homes on brink of collapse” – Agile, a housebuilder specialising in social and Net Zero housing built in partnership with local authorities, NHS trusts and charities, is on the verge of collapse, according to the Telegraph.

“Plug-in solar safety shocker” – On his Substack, David Turver reveals that a safety study on plug-in solar panels failed to test the protection devices found in most homes and was produced by an apparently unqualified author.