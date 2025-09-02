“Exxon serves up hard lesson in climate” – In its freshly minted Global Outlook, Exxon included a chapter titled ‘Lessons from Europe’ – and the grading isn’t pretty, says Julianne Geiger on Oilprice.com.

“Wrong, CBS and other media outlets, abrupt Antarctic ‘climate shifts’ are not new or necessarily catastrophic” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts and H. Sterling Burnett say CBS and ABC’s Antarctic “collapse” claims are alarmist hype that ignore history.

“Is the latest Atlantic current ‘collapse’ paper scientific fraud?” – Weaponised peer review is driving climate alarmist narratives, using debunked scenarios to push fanciful claims like a collapsing AMOC, warns Dr Matthew Wielicki in Climate Change Dispatch.

“The Greenland ice sheet mass gains again exceed mass losses in 2024–25” – Another year, another well-above-average snow and ice accumulation on the Greenland ice sheet, says Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“The carbon credit climate con” – The one constant in the climate alarmism cult is the art of the scam, exemplified by an ESG proponent who swindled others with phoney baloney carbon credits, writes Brian Mark Weber in the Patriot Post.

“Barking up the wrong tree?” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit talks about climate change and the invasion of Kent by a six-legged, eight-toothed immigrant.