“The five worst Biden-era regulations GOP killed in Trump’s second term” – From EVs to coal to Alaska energy, lawmakers have used the Congressional Review Act to wipe out numerous regulations created in the Biden era, writes Adam Pack in the Daily Caller.

“The unreported story of grid scale battery fires” – Battery storage plans for renewable energy have overlooked significant fire risks, warns Francis Menton on Manhattan Contrarian.

“What 2026 will deliver on energy policy” – When it comes to energy policy, Trump’s Year Two agenda will build on 2025 gains with infrastructure, faster permitting and more, says David Blackmon in the Daily Caller.

“Hawaii to add 11% ‘green fee’ climate tax on cruise passengers starting January 1st” – Hawaii has introduced an 11% climate tax on cruise passengers despite legal opposition, according to Straight Arrow News.

“‘Global warming’ can cause an ice age” – A new climate study claims global warming could trigger an ice age, more proof that nothing can falsify the man made climate change hypothesis, writes Selwyn Duke in the New American.

“Wyoming conservation group sues federal agency to obtain data on eagles killed by wind farms” – A conservation group has sued to obtain records on the number of eagles killed by wind turbines, reports Just the News.

“Ratcliffe battles to save Ineos from drowning under £18 billion of debt” – High European energy costs have contributed to Jim Ratcliffe’s existential crisis at Ineos, writes Amy Ingham in Business Matters.

“‘I was driving down the motorway and my electric car stopped working’” – In the Telegraph, an electric vehicle owner describes a terrifying breakdown on the motorway.