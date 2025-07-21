“Republicans probe Bloomberg-backed NYU climate program funding officials in state attorney general offices” – Republicans are probing Michael Bloomberg’s NYU climate program for placing partisan fellows in state attorneys general’s offices, reports the Free Beacon.

“Texas flood hysteria: media’s climate blame drowned by history and data” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts blasts media and Bill Nye for twisting decades-old Texas floods into climate crisis propaganda.

“Middle class families could be hit with soaring water bills” – Middle class families could be hit with soaring water bills under Labour plans to lower the costs for Britain’s poorest households, says the Mail.

“Reform would nationalise half of water industry, says Nigel Farage” – Nigel Farage has vowed to nationalise half of the water industry by striking a deal with the private sector, reports the Telegraph.

“Farage says taxpayers ‘defrauded’ out of billions to fund green energy” – The Reform UK leader has questioned why money is being used to underwrite wind and solar schemes “for literally zero effect” on global CO 2 emissions, says the Mail.

“Labour council ‘using socialist sledgehammer’ to impose LTN” – A Labour-run council has been accused of using a “socialist sledgehammer” to set up a low-traffic neighbourhood without proper consultation, reports the Telegraph.

“Everyone else is scaling back green targets – why can’t we?” – As the UK’s peers row back on Net Zero, Ed Miliband is pushing stubbornly ahead, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“‘I’m an EV expert: Labour’s new Electric Car Grant is an expensive mess’” – In the Mail, EV advocate Ginny Buckley blasts Labour’s £650 million car grant as a botched, baffling mess that snubs popular models and buries buyers in red tape.

“‘My electric car costs have surged now my son is learning to drive’” – In the Telegraph, Faith Archer discovers the true cost of going green, as her son learning to drive sends electric car bills and insurance premiums through the roof.