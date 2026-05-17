Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The truly staggering cost of ‘cheap’ renewable energy” – Renewable subsidies funded through consumer bills have exceeded £100 billion, writes Paul Homewood in TCW.
“The death of RCP8.5 with Roger Pielke Jr.” – On the Global Warming Policy Foundation podcast, Roger Pielke Jr. says the once dominant worst-case climate scenario RCP8.5 has been ruled scientifically implausible.
“Climate pseudoscience debunked: livestock methane fears are baseless” – Claims about livestock methane and climate catastrophe are unsupported by evidence, says Gregory Wrightstone in WUWT.
“‘Climate change fixation is putting animal welfare at risk’” – An independent report says that the drive to reduce carbon emissions is being used to justify controversial practices, reports Ben Spencer in the Times.
“Burnham told scrapped clean-air scheme could lose him by-election” – Andy Burnham’s abandoned clean-air zone has become a political liability, according to the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Climate Headbangers Crawl from the Wreckage of RCP8.5 ‘Implausible’ Finding Spinning Nothing-to-See-Here Claims” – It’s taken a few days for the climate headbangers to work out the best spin to counter the recent IPCC ruling that the doomsday RCP8.5 model scenario is “implausible”, but now they’re pushing back, says Chris Morrison.