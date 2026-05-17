“The truly staggering cost of ‘cheap’ renewable energy” – Renewable subsidies funded through consumer bills have exceeded £100 billion, writes Paul Homewood in TCW.

“The death of RCP8.5 with Roger Pielke Jr.” – On the Global Warming Policy Foundation podcast, Roger Pielke Jr. says the once dominant worst-case climate scenario RCP8.5 has been ruled scientifically implausible.

“Climate pseudoscience debunked: livestock methane fears are baseless” – Claims about livestock methane and climate catastrophe are unsupported by evidence, says Gregory Wrightstone in WUWT.

“‘Climate change fixation is putting animal welfare at risk’” – An independent report says that the drive to reduce carbon emissions is being used to justify controversial practices, reports Ben Spencer in the Times.